Get Your Tickets Now: Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour With Very Special Guests

Starting next month, our forever First Lady will be coming to a city near you as she embarks on her upcoming U.S. book tour, in support of her highly anticipated memoir, Becoming. With an all-star lineup of moderators to accompany her, she’ll share her honest take on the public and private experiences that have shaped her life.

“In candidly recounting moments from her own extraordinary journey, Mrs. Obama will also share life lessons learned and inspire people to become the very best version of themselves,” a press release states.

“Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Mrs. Obama’s home town of Chicago on Tuesday, November 13, with Oprah Winfrey moderating her conversation at the United Center. Other tour events will be moderated by such notable figures as Elizabeth Alexander (11/25 and 12/1), Valerie Jarrett (11/17 and 12/17), Michele Norris (11/24 and 12/14), Sarah Jessica Parker (12/19), Phoebe Robinson (11/29 and 12/11), Tracee Ellis Ross (11/15), and Reese Witherspoon (12/13), each of whom will engage Mrs. Obama in an inspiring and lively conversation,” the announcement continues.

Will you be tuning in to get a word from some of the most successful women on the planet? Check out dates, a full list of guest appearances, and cop tickets here.

Photo: Live Nation