You Care: Pregnant Amber Rose Blasts “Toxic Ass Fake Friends”

The leeches have been put on notice.

Amber Rose is in her feelings. Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa’s ex is currently pregnant by some dude named Alexander Edwards (actually he’s a Def Jam A&R exec), but isn’t feeling the loves from her “friends.”

“Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having pool parties and sh*t is lit,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend. “But as soon as bitch is sick and pregnant it’s crickets.”

She added, “No ‘just checking on you’ text or nothing, sh*t’s wild. But when I pop out this beautiful strong baby boy don’t try to be my friend again. Deadass.”

That is all.

