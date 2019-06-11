Maryland Rapper Tre Da Kid Found Dead In Crashed Vehicle After Shooting Report

A Maryland rapper was found dead inside a crashed vehicle last Friday (June 7) after reports of a shooting, and now more details are emerging about the matter. Tre Da Kid, a 32-year-old Annapolis man, was reported dead after a caller alerted local authorities of a shooting that evening.

Capital Gazette reports in an obit:

The 32-year-old was found fatally shot in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, Annapolis police said.

Officers were called at 9:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting, and found Seay at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening, according to police.

Seay was a lifetime city resident and graduated from Annapolis High School in 2005. He made a name for himself by making music.

In 2016 Seay won the national Freestyle 50 Challenge in Atlanta. His skills earned him a $10,000 prize, a recording contract and the opportunity to go on tour with an artist from 300 Entertainment, an independent record label.

Stream Tre Da Kid’s final LP, Tdk: Titles Defines Kings, below.

—

Photo: Getty