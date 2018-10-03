Jay-Z’s Homie Emory “Vegas” Jones Gives Back To Maryland Hometown

Fans of Jay-Z are probably familiar with his close ally and business partner Emory Jones, who has since become a force in the fashion world with his deal with Puma. The man who goes by the name of “Vegas” has returned to his Maryland roots and Puma teamed up with Jones to present donations to a high school and community center.

Jones, who grew up in Cambridge, Md., near the state’s Eastern Shore, just recently unveiled a new “Built On Hustle, Based On Style” capsule collection with Puma. Along with the company, donations were made to the Baltimore Renaissance Academy High School and the Cambridge Empowerment Community Center.

During an event held on Sept. 27, Puma presented “Conversations with Emory Jones” hosted by community organizer and music industry insider Stokey Cannady. The events were held at separate times at both Renaissance Academy and Cambridge Empowerment.

“Giving back is my core DNA, moments like today are perfect because I can share the blessings I’ve received,” Emory Jones said in a statment.

Jones broke down his journey from his early hardships to his current success and attendees were given custom t-shirts designed by Jones.

Images from “Conversations with Emory Jones” can be viewed below.

—

Photo: PUMA/BWR