Bentley Motors Unveils 2020 Flying Spur Sedan

All luxury automobile brands just got put on notice. Bentley has something special planned with their new four-door.

As spotted on Uncrate Bentley has unveiled their 2020 Flying Spur. Powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine, this model goes from 0-60MPH in three seconds with a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). New Electronic All Wheel Steering reduces the car’s turning circle at low speeds for easier parking and maneuvering, while out on the open road it increases the stability of the car, making overtaking and lane changes more assured.

In terms of appeal Bentley spared no expense to ensure a luxury feel throughout. The gloss-black radiator matrix grille with new bright chrome vertical vanes sets the tone. Eye-catching front LED matrix headlamps add to the car’s assertive presence, with matrix-beam technology and a cut-crystal effect.

Inside, contours inspired by the Bentley wings unify the cabin. A new glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof lets the light flood in, giving the space an uplifting feel while a sustainable sourced wood veneers give the fascia a remarkably individual look and feel. As expected the cabin is upholstered in some of the finest leather used in the automotive world, with a selection of 15 hide colors to choose from.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur will be available for pre-order starting in the fall. You can see more here.

Photo: Bentley Motors