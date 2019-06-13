CLOSE
Justin Bieber Walks Back Tom Cruise Fade Request

The Biebs didn't really want that smoke.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 04, 2019

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Someone must have talked to Justin Bieber. The Canadian crooner has walked back his challenge of Tom Cruise to a fight, saying he was just joking.

Sure you were.

“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” said Biebs while TMZ camera were rolling. “I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”

Yeah, he must have been reading the tweets where the general consensus was he would catch the most proper fade.

Justin Bieber

