Justin Bieber Walks Back Tom Cruise Fade Request

Someone must have talked to Justin Bieber. The Canadian crooner has walked back his challenge of Tom Cruise to a fight, saying he was just joking.
Sure you were.
“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” said Biebs while TMZ camera were rolling. “I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”
Yeah, he must have been reading the tweets where the general consensus was he would catch the most proper fade.
