Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Apollo Nida Back In The Slammer For Breaking Halfway House Rules

Apollo Nida, who gained fame as the former husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, was released from prison after he was sentenced in 2014 on charges of mail, wire and bank fraud. Just days after his release, Nida was thrown back in jail after violating a rule of the halfway house he was living in based in Philadelphia.

The Blast reports:

According to a representative of the United States Marshals, Nida has been re-arrested only days after being released from custody and placed into a half-way house in Philadelphia.

Nida had a list of rules to follow while living in the halfway home and we’re told he broke technical requirement pertaining to the rules of his release.

It’s unclear exactly what rule he violated, but it was enough to alert authorities and get him thrown back in the slammer.

The reality star was taken into custody at the Philadelphia Federal Court House and placed back into the system. He could now remain behind bars until his original release date of October 15, 2019.

The outlet adds that Nida and his fiancee, real estate agent Sherien Almufti were seen walking around in Philadelphia. The pair has been together since 2017, shortly after Parks filed for divorce.

Photo: Getty