Lizzo Trademarks “100% That B*tch” Lyric For Merchandising Purposes

Lizzo has risen to become one of 2019 top acts across all music genres, and now she’s using her fame and influence to further her business. In recent court filings, the rapper has trademarked a lyric from one of her songs, “100% That B*tch,” to use in merchandising and other endeavors.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Lizzo filed to trademark the lyric “100% That Bitch” and lists a ton of merch she plans on slapping the phrase on.

The line is from her 2017 hit song, “Truth Hurts,” which has amassed over 30 million views on YouTube.

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch,” the line in the song exclaims.

According to the document, filed by Lizzo’s LLC on June 10, she plans on using the phrase for clothing merchandise, like t-shirts, jackets, jerseys, beanies, hats, bandanas and wristbands.

Good for Lizzo!

—

Photo: WENN