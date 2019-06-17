adidas VP Jon Wexler Shoots Down Rumors Of A “Bred” Yeezy Boost Restock

It was quite an disappointing few days for hypebeasts this past weekend. Aside from having their plans upended as they monitored their Nike SNKRS app waiting for the rumored “Shock Drop” of the highly anticipated Virgil Abloh Off-White Air Force 1‘s (they never did), they took another hit when the vice president of entertainment and influencer marketing at adidas Jon Wexler shot down the good news from the Yeezy Mafia that the Yeezy Boost 350 breds were getting restocked in September.

In a now deleted tweet, Wexler dispelled the rumor that one of the most highly sought after colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350’s would be making a comeback for the back to school season by simply stating “#FAKENEWS.”

adidas’ Jon Wexler Calls Out Yeezy Mafia for “Fake News”: https://t.co/Ve77G8zpGo pic.twitter.com/vKeXO6dLL1 — CNK Daily (@CNKDaily) June 17, 2019

Damnit!!

Almost as soon as word began to spread that the bred Yeezy Boosts would be restocking, resellers began to sell off their pairs for less than the $1000 that these fetch on the secondary market. Now that it’s been revealed that these won’t be re-releasing in the fall we can only imagine how duped they must feel. Still though, there’s a good chance that they came off with a nice profit so don’t cry for them Argentina.

But regardless of the “losses” that resellers might’ve taken, this is particularly painful to sneakerheads who were looking forward to owning a pair of the popular colorway but can’t afford to shell out a grip like that.

Remember when Kanye left Nike for adidas and promised that everyone would be able to own a pair of Yeezy’s? What a crock.