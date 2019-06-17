LaVar Ball Says Los Angeles Lakers Won’t Win After Trading Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans, owner of the #1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, traded away their biggest star in Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a LOT of assets. Lonzo Ball was included in the trade and his dad LaVar Ball vowed that the Lake Show will never win again.

ESPN reports:

“I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar Ball told ESPN while at the Drew League on Saturday to watch his son LaMelo play. “Guarantee it.

“They’re going to regret it. I’m going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now [the Lakers] completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you can survive this. You let him go, oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust and believe that.”

The Lakers sent Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, which also includes this year’s #4 selection, in exchange for the ultra-talented Davis.

If it seems like a lot to give up, Davis has put up all-world numbers on and made the Pelicans a respectable squad. Alongside aging but still potent LeBron James and the whispers of Kawhi Leonard potentially returning to Southern California makes this free agency season all the more interesting.

—

Photo: Getty