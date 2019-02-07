LaVar Ball Is Back Talking Sh*t, Says Lonzo Is Better Than “Getting Old” LeBron

LaVar Ball is back, and he’s talking. Lonzo Ball’s dad hit up Undisputed, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.

Always one for the grandiose chatter, among today’s claims was telling Shannon Sharpe that his son Lonzo is better than LeBron James.

Lavar Ball is BACK pic.twitter.com/4AJ6HV4vpE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2019

Ball was also adamant that LeBron James isn’t winning a championship in Los Angeles without Lonzo.

Lavar Ball just guaranteed Lebron will never win a championship in LA without Lonzo. pic.twitter.com/1XBu1LqXJ5 — NBA/Paint 🎨 (@NBAPaint1) February 7, 2019

And you know Luke Walton caught all the slander, too. It’s obvious Ball is feeling a ways that the Lakers have his son on the trading block. It only means more fodder for Twitter enjoyment.

Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

