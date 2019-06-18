4 Shot At Toronto Raptors Victory Parade, Cops Arrest 3 Suspects

A terrifying moment unfolded on Monday during the victory parade for the newly crowned NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors. After reports of gunfire, four people were shot and police nabbed three suspects after the incident.

TMZ Sports reports:

Scary moment at the Toronto Raptors championship parade in Canada … where gunshots were reportedly fired in the crowd and cops are now responding.

The party came to a screeching halt just before 1 PM PT — when people in the crowd heard what sounded like 4 gunshots.

A woman was reportedly hurt and paramedics raced to the scene.

The Toronto Police Operations Centre put out a statement saying, “SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip’s Square -Reports of woman shot -People running from area.”

You can see people fleeing on video. At one point, Raptors play-by-play announcer Matt Devlin grabbed the mic and told the crowd to stay strong and stay calm while officials respond to the “emergency.”

The outlet added in an update that Drake attempted to calm the crowd and later reported that three people were arrested and two guns were obtained at the scene.

The victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Getty