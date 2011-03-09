CLOSE
Diddy Honored At Jackie Robinson Awards Gala [Pictures]

Diddy, Russell Simmons, Andre Harrell Attend Robie Awards

The Jackie Robinson Foundation held its annual Robie Award Ceremony Gala Monday (March 7) at The Waldorf Astoria in NYC.

As previously reported, Bill Cosby was the host and P. Diddy received the ROBIE Achievement in Industry Award.

Industry heavyweights Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell were also in attendance at the event, which was serenaded by Chrisette Michelle.

