Ghetto Warfare: Biz Markie Pays Fofty In Food Stamps [Photos]

It looks like someone has finally finessed Fofty. One of the Queens rapper’s debts was settled via the welfare program.

50 Cent happened to run into Rap icon Biz Markie. Apparently he owed him money as well and naturally he requested payment on sight. Normally the ask would turn into a back and forth squabble on whether or not the bands are indeed owed, but the “Spring Again” rapper had the paper ready.

Biz proceed to settle his loan by peeling off food stamps; yes food stamps. Fif detailed the move on his Instagram account. “I ran into Biz markie back stage in Minnesota. I said Biz I always loved ya music and all that but I need that money you owe me. LOL 😆he had food stamps”

Biz also posted the moment confirming the troll job. “I PAID #50cent THE MONEY I OWED HIM…”.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com