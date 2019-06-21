50 Cent Is Getting His Own Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tinseltown is about to put ample amounts of respeck on 50 Cent’s name. He will be receiving his own piece of the famed strip.

Vibe is reporting that Fif is set to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee made the announcement of the talents who will be receiving the esteemed honors. Along with 50, Wendy Williams and Alicia Keys will also get a ceremony.

“This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” Selection Committee Chair Vin Di Bona stated in a press release. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

As expected the “I Get Money” rapper broke the story on Instagram in his own comedic way. “👀man this is some cool shit, ⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😟Mom, I think I made it. LOL#lecheminduroi#bransoncognac”.

We can only assume his loan interest rate will go up once the star is in place.

Photo: WENN.com