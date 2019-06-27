Eminem’s Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Passes Away

Detroit rapper Eminem‘s father Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. has passed away. He was 67.

Don’t expect Slim Shady to shed too many tears, though.

Reports TMZ:

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died this week near Fort Wayne, Indiana … according to family members and neighbors. A family source tells us he apparently suffered a heart attack while at home.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has made no secret of his lifelong grudge against his father and rapped about never meeting him in person. His hit songs like “My Name Is” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” reflect those feelings.

According to Eminem’s mother, Debbie … Mathers Jr., who went by Bruce, married her when he was 22 and she was 15, and they had their son 2 years later. They split up shortly after, and Eminem and his mom settled in Detroit with her family while Bruce moved to California … where he had 2 other kids.

No word on if or not Eminem and his biological father ever met or reconciled.