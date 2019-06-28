Benzino Arrest Caught On Video, Told Cop “Suck My D*ck”

As previously reported, Benzino got arrested on Saturday when cops ran his tags and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star claimed he was being racially harassed, and there is body cam footage.

Zino was mad, big mad.

After being told that cops could run his tags anytime and that he had an arrest warrant for a ticket he was unaware of, he flipped his lid. The female officer who arrived on the scene was actually quite calm in explaining why he was getting pinched.

But to be fair, the “we can run your tags at any time” explanation he was given was suspect if all Benzino did was really just drop off his kid.

Nevertheless, he got more heated as the discussion continued, eventually telling the female officer “Suck my d*ck” as he was in the back of a police SUV, in handcuffs. The male office caught a couple of “f*ck yous,” too.

The struggle is real. Peep it all go bad for Benzino below.