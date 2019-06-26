Ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Benzino Arrested, Claims Racial Harassment

Ex-Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and The Source magazine founder Ray Benzino was arrested due to a warrant. However, the rapper claims he is a victim of racial harassment.

Zino got popped because he failed to show for a parking ticket, and a bench warrant was issued.

Reports TMZ:

According to law enforcement … the former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was parked in the middle of the street outside Atlanta on Saturday, blocking it, so a cop ran his plates. The car came back with a warrant hit on Benzino because he got ticketed for no insurance back in April and never showed.

The officer claims he explained his reason for checking Benzino’s tag and discovering the warrant, but the ex-reality star wasn’t having it … and repeatedly said he was being harassed because of his race.

Another officer showed up and Benzino was cuffed. According to the report, he began using profanity and kept it going while he was taken to jail.

Benzino repeatedly said on the ride to jail, “I am feeling faint” and asked for water. The cop told him he could get some at the jail, and called an ambulance to check him out upon his arrival.

This isn’t the first time Benzino has asserted he’s been targeted by the authorities due to his race.

He pled guilty in that case, though, and earned 2 years of probation.