Benzino Says He’s Being Targeted In Drug Case Because He’s Black

Benzino is facing 15 years in the bing after he got popped with mollys and weed. But even his haters admit the potential sentence seems excessive for the relatively small amount of drugs he was caught with.

The former Love & Hip Hop star went to TMZ to say he thinks he’s being targeted due to his race.

Benzino wanted to address the story we broke … that cops busted him in Cobb County, GA — in January 2017 — and hit him with a slew of charges: felony possession of THC oil gummies, felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

He’s facing up to 15 years in prison, but Benzino calls the charges trumped up from “one of the most racists counties, not just in Georgia, but in America.” He still believes cops had no right to raid his penthouse, even though a judge ruled cops legally obtained a search warrant.

For now, Zino is awaiting his day in court.

Check out his spiel below. Does he have a valid point? Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Getty