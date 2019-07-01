Knicks Didn’t Think Kevin Durant Was Worth Max Money, Allegedly

The Knicks continue to excel at inviting the slander. After news broke that Kevin Durant would be joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn with the Nets, word came down that the Knicks weren’t willing to offer KD, the NBA superstar and champion, max money.

Yes, he has a torn Achilles and will be on the shelf for a while. But this is Kevin, Durant.

Reports Deadspin:

It’s incredible that after years of giving big money to flameouts like Andrea Bargnani, Amar’e Stoudemire and Joakim Noah, Dolan decided to take a stand against Kevin fucking Durant. Even worse is the fact that he lost out on this other-worldly talent to the Brooklyn Nets—you know, the franchise that was always supposed to be the butt of the joke in New York because of how little people cared about them. With that move, the Nets have taken significant strides to become to only basketball team worth seeing in the city, even with Durant likely on the bench for the entirety of this upcoming season, thanks to the addition of Kyrie Irving.

Instead, the Knicks picked up three power forwards (Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Julius Randle) and a shooting guard (Reggie Bullock). No wonder fans can’t stand James Dolan—who just so happened to get a Twitter account yesterday (June 30).

Also worth noting, KD reportedly never even gave the Knicks a meeting.

You know things are bad when the team’s President, Steve Mills, issued a statement basically telling fans “We’re getting it together, we swear.”

Statement from Knicks president Steve Mills: pic.twitter.com/2GnBHHmvT6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

But hey, at least RJ Barrett wanted to be a Knick.