August Alsina Hospitalized Due To Auto Immune Disease

It’s a tough time right now for R&B singer August Alsina, his family, and his fans as he recently took to IG to let everyone know he’s laid up in the hospital at the moment.
In the unexpected post the “Numb” singer apologized to everyone for not being a part of the Essence Festival and explained why he was MIA at the star studded soiree saying, ” Hi guys, it’s August. As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital. We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body.”
Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽
Whoa! That’s some next ish.
In the caption to the post August further explained that his “auto immune disease is raging” but promised that he’d be “fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you!”
Prayers up for August Alsina and his family. Get well soon, bro!