August Alsina Hospitalized Due To Auto Immune Disease

It’s a tough time right now for R&B singer August Alsina, his family, and his fans as he recently took to IG to let everyone know he’s laid up in the hospital at the moment.

In the unexpected post the “Numb” singer apologized to everyone for not being a part of the Essence Festival and explained why he was MIA at the star studded soiree saying, ” Hi guys, it’s August. As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital. We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body.”

Whoa! That’s some next ish.

In the caption to the post August further explained that his “auto immune disease is raging” but promised that he’d be “fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you!”

Prayers up for August Alsina and his family. Get well soon, bro!