Lil Wayne Quits Blink 182 Tour Mid-Concert, Because Crowd Size?

Looks like Lil Wayne is developing a knack for canceling on his concert performances.

After doing just nine out of 35 dates with Blink 182 on their joint tour, Lil Wayne unexpectedly up and quit the show last night during his set at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA, allegedly.

After performing all of four songs, Weezy gave everyone his thanks before calling it a day much to the shock of concertgoers.

Lil Wayne said “ain’t enough of y’all *** here, I’m out” AND STRAIGHT UP LEFT THE SET AFTER 4 SONGS… IM DEAD🤷🏼‍♀️💀 (but at least I got some videos) pic.twitter.com/KSVUHkPQND — kish (@k_kishh) July 12, 2019

Apparently Tunechi took issue with the crowd size (or lack thereof) and said as much before dipping on the audience saying, “Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long i’ma be able to do this tour, but make noise for Blink 182 for including me anyway… this might be my last night though.”

And just like that, he was gone.

No official word has been released on Wayne’s apparent departure from the tour but all signs point to him not rejoining Blink 182 for future performance dates.

Check out his statement below.