Busta Rhymes Prepping Next Release

It’s only been four months since Busta Rhymes came back onto the rap scene and dropped Back On My B.S. Clearly, this wasn’t enough for the Dungeon Dragon as he is already in the works of getting his next album ready for release.

Entitled The Chemo, Bussa Bus has stated that the album is already 80% done. This will be the ninth album for the rapper since hitting the scene with The Coming back in 1996. In a discussion with MTV, Busta broke down the concept behind the upcoming body of work.

“It’s the first time I’m announcing the name of the album. It’s self-explanatory. We’re coming to kill the cancer in music. I ain’t trying to offend anybody. I think it’s real important that we keep… We gotta re-establish the understanding that the perspective of Hip-Hop is to make music that always felt undeniable and unprecedented and we set a standard. And we always made sure we supplied the demand of being the ultimate cutting-edge form of entertainment that we always have and will always be. We always did a good job at doing that. The Chemo album is one of them albums that feels like what Hip-Hop is supposed to feel like, not what it’s made out to be by the people in these positions at the executive level.”



Back On My B.S. debuted in May alongside Eminem’s Relapse and Blackout! 2 from Method Man and Redman. Although he was beat out by the two on the charts, the album was still able to hit the top 10 charts as it landed at the number six spot by selling 59, 300 copies in its first week.

Returning with this next release will further show Busta trying to regain control of his creative side since departing ways with Aftermath. Many speculated about the rapper after he released The Big Bang as they felt as though the usually playful rapper had adapted a more serious tone. As was indicated with the B.O.M.B. album, Busta is trying to take a full grasp of the wheel and restore the success that he was able to attain on his own.

So far, there has been no further details on the album as it relates to production, a release date or who will be featured in regards to artists.

On Monday, Busta Rhymes headlined the 4th Annual New Mexico Takeover in Albuquerque and was joined by Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Twista, Warren G and many others.