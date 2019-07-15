Ari Lennox Drags the “Sexist Pr*ck” Jermaine Dupri In IG Freestyle

Last week Jermaine Dupri found himself in the crosshairs of social media when he suggested that today’s female rappers are basically strippers with microphones. After getting called out by stars like Cardi B for his asinine comments, he went and launched a So So Def Female Cypher in an effort to calm criticism aimed at him—but Ari Lennox still wants more smoke.
Also, his cypher isn’t going to help.
Ari Lennox wasn’t impressed with what Jermaine Dupri was selling and took to IG live to spit a freestyle over Busta Rhymes “I Know What You Want” Instrumental and straight called Dupri a “sexist pr*ck” after stating “To me it seems like you hatin’/it seems like you don’t like how that queen takeover tastin’!”
Tell ’em how you feel, son! Though she was clearly having fun with the freestyle as she laughed in-between bars, Ari definitely made her point that in this era of the woman, female rappers can and will rap about whatever they want, however they want, and get that bag while they do so. So stop hating.
Social media meanwhile peeped game and took to the net to slander Dupri for a bevy of reasons while calling into question his one-sided view on today’s state of Hip-Hop music.