Fetty Wap ft. Monty “Birthday,” JNX ft. A$AP Twelvyy “Going Off” & More | Daily Visuals 7.17.19

Just a few days after Fetty Wap came out of the shadows to lend his vocals to Tali Goya, the New Jeruz crooner/rapper returns with his own work to bubble to his costumers.

Linking up with his Remy Boy’s homie Monty for the visual to “Birthday, “ Fetty holds court at a strip club where the rain is green and the booties clap like thunder when Thor arrives on the scene.

Elsewhere the members of the A$AP Mob continue to branch out and do their own thing as A$AP Twelvyy links up with JXN for the cleverly executed point-of-view visual to “Going Off.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Phora, Rod Wave, and more.

FETTY WAP FT. MONTY – “BIRTHDAY”

JXN FT. A$AP TWELVYY – “GOING OFF”

PHORA – “ON MY WAY”

ROD WAVE – “PTSD”

TALIWOAH – “JUICE”

TRAY KASH FT. RUEO GOTIT – “PARDON MY WRIST”

MAMBA CINCO – “BILLY”

LIL KEYU – “BUHSIT”

TYLER THOMAS – “KAMEHAMEHA”