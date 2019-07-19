Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder

Rapper Tay-K born Taymor McIntyre was found guilty of murder today (July 19) in Texas. He is looking at anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison when sentenced, for this crime.

If you’re unfamiliar, this story reeks of struggle.

Reports CBS DFW:

Earlier, the jury has asked to see evidence presented when the medical examiner testified about the victim, Ethan Walker. The group took another look at autopsy photos, as well as the single bullet that killed the 21-year-old.

Walker was shot in the stomach after he told McIntyre and a group of other robbers that he didn’t have any drugs or money.

McIntyre wasn’t the person who fired the gun that killed Walker, and his attorneys argued that was one of the reasons he should be found not guilty.

Prosecutors made their case arguing that McIntyre knew the plan to steal drugs and money from the house in Mansfield in 2016, would end with someone being shot.

A 15-year-old girl actually planned the home invasion robbery. Earlier this week one of her friends testified that she reached out to McIntyre on Instagram, believing he could get guns for the robbery.

McIntyre responded to her saying he didn’t have a gun, but his friends did and he knew one who was “trigger happy.”

McIntyre gained notoriety when he went on the run after the murder, and recorded a song and video about fleeing.

Tay-K, 19, was found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery. Reportedly, he is also facing another aggravated robbery charge and a capital murder charge in separate counties. He is accused of robbing and killing a man at a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio in April 2017 and robbing a 65-year-old man in May 2017 in Arlington.

If convicted of capital murder he will get life in prison.