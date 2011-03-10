Chris Brown Shows Off His Artistic Side In “Page Six” [Photos]

Chris Brown posed for Page Six Magazine in front of works by contemporary pop artists Ron English and Mr. Brainwash at New York City’s Opera Gallery.

Chris Brown spoke on his love for art and his future plans for it,

“We’re gonna tag my whole house up. I want to get pictures of me and paint over them. A lot of people just think it’s about spraying paint, but it’s about air pressure, what kind of nozzles you use, which way to hold it so you can make the perfect line.”

Peep the page #’s below to see Chris Brown show off his Artsy side in his Page Six Magazine shoot.

