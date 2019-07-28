BRUHNews: Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The Driver During Drive-By

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting the driver during a drive-by shooting that occurred last week (Sunday, July 21).

Yes, you read that correctly. It went down in Chicago.

Reports the Chicago Sun-Times:

A man has died after he was accidentally shot by his own passenger Sunday in a Park Manor drive-by on the South Side.

Matthew Gibson, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

Jake Lee, the alleged passenger who shot him, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, and is expected to face a murder count, according to Cook County prosecutors. Lee, 27, of Englewood, was denied bail during a hearing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors portrayed the fatal shooting of Gibson as a drive-by gone bad.

It seems Gibson was driving when he pulled alongside an SUV that was about to make a left turn. Lee was in the passenger seat, so he must have began shooting out the driver side window.

His aim clearly must have been trash since he accidentally shot Gibson in the head. Nevertheless, Gibson reportedly managed to drive 2 miles.

Gibson’s death had been ruled a homicide.