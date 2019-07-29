New Investement App Otis Wants To Turn Aficionados Into Shareholders

Imagine being able to not just own a rare piece of art, an elusive pair of sneakers or the first edition of a comic book but to also own a share of it. A new investment app called Otis wants to make that happen for users.

Officially launched on July 9, Otis turns aficionados into shareholders. Starting as low as $10 per share, art enthusiasts will be able to invest in a specially curated selection of comics, sneakers, and other items.

As part of the apps inaugural launch, items such as artworks by Kehinde Wiley, KAWS, Takashi Murakami, Rolex Daytona watches, Supreme Skateboard decks and The Incredible Hulk comics and more help kick things off.

Per an email statement:

“The brand’s goal is to democratize access to wealth by allowing everyday millennials to invest in alternative assets typically only obtainable by the wealthiest 1%. The idea is also that the investments are as much personal gains as they are financial because you’re investing in items that you both care about and understand, with stories to tell rather than just symbols on a stock ticker.”

Before users can invest in the item, each potential investment will be available for preview. On the app, potential investors can see detailed information like the value of the particular product, the price per share, and its cultural importance.

Otis is now available to download in the Apple Store, and Google Play. To learn more about Otis, you can head to the official website for more information.

Happy investing.

—

Photo: Otis