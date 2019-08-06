Travis Barker Was Visiting 03 Greedo In Prison During El Paso Mass Shooting

Travis Barker had one crazy weekend. The renowned Blink-182 drummer was in El Paso visiting incarcerated rapper 03 Greedo while the mass shooting occurred.

we are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

Reports TMZ:

Blink-182 was in town for a show, and Mark Hoppus tweeted they were about to head to the mall where the massacre took place when they got word their hotel was on lockdown.

Barker wasn’t with the band … he had traveled 250 miles to visit rapper 03 Greedo at the Fort Stockton prison.

We’re told Travis promised his friend he’d visit him whenever he was in Texas and made plans in advance to see him before the Blink concert. We’re told he was at the prison visiting Greedo at the time of the shooting … but didn’t get word of it until after he left.

Travis was horrified at the news, but thankful his bandmates and the crew were okay. Blink-182 postponed its show out of respect and to show solidarity with the community.

03 Greedo is serving a 20-year sentence due to gun and drug charges.