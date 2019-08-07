Rapsody ft. D’Angelo & GZA “Ibtihaj,” Boosie Badazz “Suicide” & More | Daily Visuals 8.6.19

It’s been two years since Rapsody showed and proved that she can rock the mic with the best of them with the release of her last album Laila’s Wisdom. Now that she’s readying up her next project Eve, the MC from NC recruited some Hip-Hop & R&B OG’s to join her on her new joint.

Linking up with the GZA for the visual to “Ibtihaj,” Rapsody kicks it with a crew of women repping their culture in hijab’s before Mary J. Blige and Roxanne Shante drop by for some quick cameos. Dope ish over here, b.

Back down South Boosie Badazz highlights some of the struggles that today’s children experience and the trauma it can cause them in his clip for “Suicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Shy Glizzy, Ari Lennox, and more.

RAPSODY FT. D’ANGELO & GZA – “IBTIHAJ”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “SUICIDE”

SHY GLIZZY – “DEMONS”

ARI LENNOX – “BMO”

RUCCI – “KEEP GOING”

SOLDIER KIDD – “THUG CRY”

ATAK 1 FT. VELI SOSA – “STRANGE SH*T”

LIL MEXICO FT. FREDO BANG – “WHAT YOU SAY”