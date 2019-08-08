Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross & More Cast In ‘Coming To America 2’

Last month at the annual San Diego Comic Con Marvel threw the culture for a loop when they announced that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali would be replacing Wesley Snipes as the vampire hunting superhero Blade. While fans of Wesley’s were disappointed with the news (there were rumors Snipes and Marvel were working together to revive the franchise in the future), they’ll be glad to know that Passenger 57 just hitched a ride onto Eddie Murphy’s upcoming Coming To America 2.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Wesley Snipes has been cast to star alongside Eddie Murphy in the long overdue sequel to the 80’s comedy classic, but he’s not alone. Joining the expanding crew will be SNL fan favorite comedian Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, and the bawse himself Rick Ross. No word yet on what role Ross will be playing, but he’s reportedly shooting some scenes at his playboy mansion in ATL.

Aside from the new names mentioned, Coming to America 2 will see some familiar faces return as James Earl Jones and Arsenio Hall are set to reprise their original roles.

According to the report the sequel revolves around a Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) who’s ready to take the reigns of King of Zamunda when he learns he has a son living in Queens. At the request of his father (James Earl Jones), Eddie returns to America to search for his long-lost seed. Wait, did Akeem have a one-nighter with someone before marrying Lisa McDowell? Did she leave him to return to Queens and not tell him she was pregnant? There’s a few possibilities but we’ll have to wait to find out.

As for Wesley’s role in the film, it seems like we’ll be introduced to another part of Africa that we never knew existed.

Snipes will play a new character named General Izzi, who rules a neighboring country to Zamunda, homeland of Murphy’s Prince Akeem. Layne will play Akeem’s daughter, and Leslie Jones’ role is being kept under wraps. James Earl Jones, of course, will reprise his role as Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer, with Bates as royal servant Oha.

December 18, 2020 can’t get here fast enough.