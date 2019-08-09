Foot Locker’s Latest NYC ‘Power Store’ Will Be Powered By Nike App

Nike already took shopping to another level with its Nike app when the company opened its latest NYC flagship store. Now the sportswear giant is teaming up with Foot Locker to share its tech for the first time ever.

Foot Locker’s newest community Power Store location in Washington Heights, NYC, will have part of it powered by Nike’s shopping tech. This marks the first time the Swoosh will share its shopping technology with another retail store chain.

When customers enter the store, they will notice Nike products will have signs next to them instructing them to download the NikePlus app to scan and learn about the item. It will break all the information about the product like sizes available, colors in the store within a matter of seconds.

Shoppers will now also be able to purchase items through the Nike app and choose to pick them up from Foot Locker locations. There is also the addition of Nike’s Unlock Box. It is basically a vending machine that will bless you with free swag when you scan the QR code next to your Nike+ profile. The items contained in the box changes but will give customers another incentive to return to the store regularly.

Another cool feature and quite frankly the most important one is the ShoeCase. Like the Nike Box, NikePlus members will have to scan their QR code to activate it. Once scanned, you will be immediately entered into a real-time raffle allowing you to score some exclusive kicks. The sneakers could range from a pair of Air Max or Air Jordans, whatever shoe it will be displayed in the case. You will be notified if you won instantly after the machine prints out a ticket.

Speaking with Engadget, both Nike and Foot Locker revealed the collaboration was “in the works for two years.”They also added both companies are not “closing the door to doing this at more stores across the US.” That all depends on customer demand, of course, we definitely think that won’t be an issue.

In a press release Frank Bracken, VP General Manager, Foot Locker & Kids Foot Locker US added:

“The launch of the Washington Heights Community Power Store serves as an opportunity for us to enhance the in-store customer experience by working in tandem with one of our strongest partners, Nike. We’re focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods we serve. By partnering with Nike, we’re able to offer our customers a seamless and friction-less retail experience that will serve and engage the Washington Heights community beyond traditional brick and mortar capabilities.”

We expect this relationship to only grow and other companies to follow suit. If you haven’t downloaded Nike’s app, this is the time to do so.

Photo: Foot Locker / Foot Locker Inc.