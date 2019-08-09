Quavo To Exec Produce Cartoon Series Based on Atlanta’s Hip-Hop Scene

Hip-Hop has come a long way from the days when rappers making cameos in big time Hollywood movies and TV shows were considered a huge deal for the culture. Nowadays not only are rappers doing their thing on the silver screen and on the tube, but they’re also getting in on the animation game.

Just a few months after Vince Staples’ Adult Swim project Lazor Wulf was announced, the Migos’ Quavo broke the news that he and Imagine Entertainment’s co-founder Brian Grazer are working together on an animation project inspired by Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene.

According to Complex the ATLien and Grazer are set to executive-produce a “transformative franchise” but unlike the mature content found in Staples’ Lazor Wulf, Quavo’s vision is being crafted to accommodate the children of the culture.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music (Migos) really impacts kids,” Quavo said in a press release Thursday announcing the new animated franchise series aimed at kids ages 8-12. “I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

The series will draw from the Atlanta hip-hop scene and marks a partnership between Imagine’s Marginal Mediaworks, Imagine Kids+Family, Quality Control Music, and Motown. Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee will produce alongside Dan Altmann and Capitol Music Group’s Brian Nolan and Ryan Allingham.

Sounds like Quavo and company are about to fill a space needed for the kids who don’t have many cartoons to choose from that they can relate to. Coach K said as much when sharing his thoughts on the upcoming project.

“When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown and black skinned kids feeling heard or seen and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods,” he said. “I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of ALL ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow.”

No word yet on when the series will premier but expect some original music and merchandise to accompany it’s release when the time comes.