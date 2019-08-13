Joey Bada$$’s Beast Coast Show Canceled Due To Shooting Threats

There are some very sick individuals in this world. A Joey Bada$$ concert was postponed due to some very concerning intentions.

Hot New Hip-Hop is reporting that a Beast Coast collective show was cancelled due to mass shooting threats. Set for Sunday, August 11 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall the line-up was as set to feature Joey Bada$$, his Pro Era crew, the Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers as part of their “Escape From New York” tour.

According to the report, calls claiming that the performance would be shot up were placed to both the venue and police authorities. After much consideration Detroit law enforcement decided it would be best to cancel. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said, “Obviously in today’s world and thing going on recently, we have to take each threat seriously”.

Unfortunately, fans were not informed about the changes prior so some did show up to Freedom Hall only to get turned away. While ticket buyers have not been notified on the rescheduled date it is clear that precautions like this should be taken in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso and Dayton last week, and throughout the year.

Photo: WENN.com