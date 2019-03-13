Joey Bada$$, The Flatbush Zombies & The Underachievers Form The Beast Coast, Tour Soon Come

Brooklyn stand up! There’s a new Hip-Hop super group for the heads about to represent the most thorough of boroughs and it’s featuring Joey Bada$$, the Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers.

Taking to his IG page to announce the new rap alliance Joey Bada$$ has announced the formation of the Beast Coast and they’ll be taking their Kings County talents on the road with an Escape From New York tour this spring/summer. The 27 date tour kicks off on April 13 in Morrison, Co. before concluding in Baltimore, Md. on August 25th.

To build some buzz for their new powerhouse group the Beast Coast coalition dropped a new posse cut in “Left Hand” yesterday and if you’re a fan of this rhyme spitters it’ll definitely get you amped up for their upcoming show.

Check out Beast Coast’s “Left Hand” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for their show when it hits your town in the coming months.