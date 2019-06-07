Joey Bada$$ Will Play Inspectah Deck In Wu-Tang Clan Biopic [Video]

The Wu-Tang flag will continue to stand stall going into to 2020. Hulu’s upcoming mini-series just got some more star power.

High Snobiety is reporting that Joey Bad-A$$ has landed the role of Inspectah Deck in the forthcoming series Wu Tang: An American Saga. The Brooklyn native made the announcement on a recent visit to The Angie Martinez Show.

While catching up with the veteran media personality on his latest movements Angie asked about the possibility of him getting on the big screen. Here is where he revealed he will be playing the Rebel INS. According to the “Devastated” rapper the project is currently filming. He explained that the production team’s approach feels right. “It’s pretty on point from what I’ve seen. I like what they’re doing. The only thing with TV is it ain’t a music video. There’s no playback. You just have to trust. You have to give your best performance and hope they pick the right take” he explained.

Joey also confirmed that Dave East is indeed playing Method Man. Bada$$ is also slotted for an upcoming episode of Grownish. You can view the interview below with the Wu-Tang discussion starting at the 17:00 mark.

Photo: WENN.com