Charlamagne Tha God Fires Back At Nicki Minaj’s “Hate Train” Jab

Things between Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj couldn’t be rockier right now, and now folks can add Charlamagne Tha God‘s name to Minaj’s list of folks she checked on Queen Radio. After saying that The Breakfast Club host led a “hate train” against her, Charlamagne fired back at Minaj and the Barbz, her devoted fanbase, in saying that he was just being an honest critic.

“I’ve gotten on this radio and said a million times that this whole new wave of female rap is because of Nicki Minaj,” Charlamagne said during an airing of The Breakfast Club. “She is the leader of the new school of female MCs, and nobody can take that away from her. We love you, Nicki.”

DJ Envy echoed the love, which promoted Charlamagne to call out the Barbz for twisting the hosts’ words and challenged them to share when they do praise Minaj.

“I challenge the Barbz to hit Nicki and say ‘Charlamagne and Envy love you,” he said.

Check out the quick video clip below.

—

Photo: Getty