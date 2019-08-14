Spicy Boys: Nicki Minaj Sits Down With The Joe Budden Podcast & Fans Aren’t Feeling It #JoeBuddenPodcast

Early Wednesday morning (August 14), The Joe Budden Podcast found itself trending on Twitter as fans tuned in to hear what Nicki Minaj would be bringing to the set with Joe Budden, Rory, Mal, and Parks. It appears that whatever angst Minaj had during her Queen Radio episode that saw her barking on Budden was still present as she joined the pod to let off more steam and fans weren’t with it.

The Spotify Boys were the subject of discussion earlier this week after the Queen Radio episode was made available to the masses, and brewing beef between Budden and Minaj was made more apparent. Minaj checked Budden on a variety of statements he made regarding Minaj, including claiming she was on drugs which led to a shouting match and Budden’s microphone being shut off.

On Budden’s podcast this morning, Minaj was locked and loaded, once again letting Budden know that she believes that he is unable to handle women who have powerful voices and that he has an inability to admit when he’s wrong. Longtime fans of the show know that Budden often contradicts himself with minutes of an utterance and many of his opinions are off the cuff but he will begrudgingly admit fault.

Minaj kept the scope aimed at Budden for an hour or so before jetting off and fans couldn’t have been happier once she left. One user even tweeted a timestamp of when Minaj left the couch, adding to a growing chorus of criticism. Of course, there were some who welcomed the Queens superstar’s presence while supporting her stances but they were drowned out by dissenters.

We’ve captured some of the Twitter reactions from Nicki Minaj’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast below.

The Kingz x The Queen #JoeBuddenPodcast pic.twitter.com/mZVOw4Wcx2 — The Joe Budden Podcast (@JoeBuddenPod) August 14, 2019

