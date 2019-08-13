Nicki Minaj Barked On Joe Budden During ‘Queen Radio’, Twitter Went Off

Not many can silence Joe Budden, but yesterday (August 12) during a taping of her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj pulled off the rare feat.

The episode was tense from the start when Budden and his podcast crew walked in the studio. Nicki immediately brought up Budden’s claim that he believed the Instagram Live session with Megan Thee Stallion was “planned.” That subsequently led to a debate about whether or not “Hot Girl Summer” was an organic collaboration.

Minaj explained:

I went on Live to discuss the ‘MEGATRON’ winners, and when I was on there I saw a lot of people telling me to go on with Megan,” she explained. “She basically hinted at the fact she wanted me on the song. […] When we got off the live I spoke with [her team].”

Minaj explained the song came along rather quickly after the Instagram Live session with her accusing Budden of being a liar and doubting her because of how fast it was turned around. Joe insisted it wasn’t a personal attack on the Queen’s rapper with him just believing the “music industry is calculated.”

They then went into the “Motorsport” situation regarding Budden accusing her of lying about knowing Cardi being on the song before it dropped. “You really think people could put out a song and I don’t know who’s on it?” Minaj asked. Before he could adequately respond, she cut him off and played and a song. She quickly cut the track, playing an Everyday Struggle clip featuring Joe and DJ Akademiks who she hilariously referred to as his sidekick.

Nicki Minaj called out Joe Budden on his comments about Nicki’s MotorSport involvement. #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/zouoTv2Tza — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 12, 2019

Things officially went off the rails when the topic of Nicki’s rumored drug use was brought up. The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap let Budden have it after he insinuated she used drugs. Joe Budden is usually very vocal, but not this time, Minaj outshouted the rapper eventually cutting off his microphone.

What a mess, Budden hopped on his Twitter account and immediately responded in a Tweet “spicy” and following that with “I live for this.” Minaj responded to his Tweet confirming she will be appearing on his podcast, meaning another possible shouting match between the two.

We still recording ur show right? I’m ready 🥰 https://t.co/vrvcinWbsT — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) August 12, 2019

As you can imagine, the Barbz and listeners had reactions to Nicki sonning Joey on Queen Radio. She also doubled down on using #BlackGirlTragic hashtag improperly. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions.

—

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty