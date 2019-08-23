Larsa Pippen Takes To The ‘Gram To Deny Ben Simmons Is Blowing Her Back Out

Ever since rumors about her divorce with NBA great Scottie Pippen hit the news cycle, Larsa Pippen‘s personal life has become the topic of discussion thanks to her links to Future and more recently Ben Simmons. But according to her, she was never involved with the Philadelphia 76er Rookie of The Year.

TMZ is reporting that the 45-year-old would be cougar is refuting rumors that she left the club with Kendall Jenner’s former flame and denied even meeting him at all. Taking to her IG story, Pippen posted a picture of the report which claimed she was hooking up with a caption that read “I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said in a heated IG story. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

We guess she didn’t want Kim Kardashian to feel a ways and have her Kardashian-balled from, well, whatever Kardashians do in Hollywood.

TMZ also suggests that Larsa might’ve been taking an indirect shot at Jordyn Woods who allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-hubby, Tristan Thompson while they were still married.

At this rate in a few years no woman who considers herself a friend of the Kardashian clan will be able to date any NBA star. We kid, we kid…