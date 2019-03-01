Jordyn Woods #RedTableTalk Airs & Khloe Got Big Mad, Twitter Reminds Her Tristan Thompson Cheated

Jordyn Woods’ long-awaited appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Facebook aired and it has the Internet going bonkers.

Jordyn gave her side of the story, admitting she was drunk and that Tristan Thompson did kiss her as she left a home she and friends went to after a night of partying. She also detailed how the Kardashian Klan essentially turned on her lightning fast and ejected her from the paint for something she feels was a stray infraction.

Such is life.

Khloe reacted by basically coming for Jordyn with no mention of the baby daddy who is known for straying. Coincidence?

We think not.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Peep Twitter’s most poignant reactions in the gallery. The slander is real considering Khloe seems to be blaming anyone but Tristan Thompson.

—

Photo: Getty