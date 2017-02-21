Future Leaves Heart Emoji In Larsa Pippen’s IG Comments, #FutureHive Attacks

Future just put up some major points on the Team Petty scoreboard. The Atlanta rapper posted up in Larsa Pippen’s comments fueling rumors of their “ruthless” romance.

The rumor mill has been trying it’s hardest to connect Future to Scottie Pippen’s wife. We’ve seen photos of them together, video of Scottie cringing at the mention of Future’s name and there’s even a song where Future falls inches short of flat out calling out the Pippen’s by name. But now, Future looks like he’s begging the referees to give him a technical foul with his latest move.

Future visited Larsa’s Instagram page and left a comment, with an emoji. A heart emoji at that.

The yellow heart emoji is universally known to mean “friendship.” Women are known to use this when they are putting a guy in the “friend zone.” Grown men aren’t known for using heart emojis at all, unless they are certified suckers. We don’t know what Future is trying to say here. But know that leaving a comment, with a heart emoji, in a married woman’s comments, that you are rumored to have slept with, is doing the absolutely most.

Pippen wound up disabling the comments for the post after the #FutureHive spotted the gesture. But that didn’t stop them from swarming to other posts on Pippen’s page.

Neither Future or Larsa have fessed up to any trysts. It doesn’t appear that Larsa is going to address the rumors anytime soon either.

Photo: Screenshot