‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar & Teddy For $1M

Black Ink Crew star Alex Robinson is coming for his coins. The man who calls himself The Vagina Slayer is suing co-stars Ceasar and Teddy for a cool $1M.

Last year, Ceaser and Teddy put hands-on Alex (which was of course caught on camera), causing him to injure his back, which prevented him from tattooing.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Robinson is suing “Black Ink Crew” star Ceasar Emanuel and Emanuel’s costar/cousin, Teddy Ruks, for battery … claiming they jumped him back in October 2018.

In docs, Robinson says they physically attacked him and struck him with a closed fist over and over. He also claims the beatdown left him with permanent pain and disability. He wants more than a million bucks.

The bad blood between Alex and Ceasar reached a boiling point last season during a pre-wedding party for a coworker. Long story short … you see Ceasar pummel Alex while Teddy comes from behind and joins the attack. A brawl erupts … leaving Alex with a HUGE bump on his head.

On the show, besides the lump on his forehead, we learned he suffered a debilitating back injury that prevented him from practicing his craft.

Seems like the case is cut and dry considering Ceasar apologized for his actions.