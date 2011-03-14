Diddy Talks Being Named The Highest Paid In Hip-Hop

In addition to embarking on his “Coming Home” tour with Dirty Money, Diddy was recently named by Forbes Magazine as the highest paid artist in Hip-Hop.

As previously reported, the publication noted that he was worth $475 million beating out Jay-Z and Dr. Dre for the top spot with his sales of Ciroc vodka, clothing line and record label.

And now that the official numbers are in, Diddy’s speaking on the honor but shrugging it off as no big deal.

The Bad Boy head tells MTV,

“To be honest, on that list, I was on the cover of Forbes back in ’98.’ I been on that list. I don’t really get caught up into the list. I think people think that I have that money actually sitting at home in the basement.”



Diddy also adds that in order to have the almost $500 million on hand he reportedly has, he would need to sell off all his companies and assets, something he takes great pride in.