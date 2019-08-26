Drake & Rick Ross Link Up For Video to “Money In The Grave”

From the North to the South, two kings get together to show their loyal subjects that they’re living triple extra-large.A few months after dropping off two new cuts in celebration of the Toronto Raptors dethroning the Golden State Warriors, Drake finally comes through a black-and-white visual for the Rick Ross assisted “Money In The Grave.”

Featuring Drizzy celebrating Toronto’s first NBA championship with fellow Canadians while Ross holds down a room filled with coffins, the video serves as a reminder to everyone that both these men aren’t just balling, they’re bosses. By the way them caskets have stacks of paper in ’em or nah? Just sayin.’

Check out the video for “Money In The Grave” below and let us know your thoughts on the joint.