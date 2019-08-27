DeMarcus Cousins Caught On Tape Allegedly Threatening To Put A Bullet In His Baby Mama

DeMarcus Cousins is having the worst year ever! While he is currently celebrating his recent marriage to longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang, TMZ exclusively reports he threatened to kill his baby mama.

The injured Los Angeles Laker allegedly told his ex-girlfriend he would put a “bullet in [her] f*cking head” and she has it all on tape. The argument began when she didn’t allow his son to come to his recent wedding in Atlanta.

Per TMZ:

West claims she made the recording while at a trampoline park in Alabama with their 7-year-old son … and she’s adamant the voice on the other line is Cousins’.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man says … “Can I have my son here, please?”

Christy responds, “No” — and that’s when the man makes the alleged threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”