Watch: The Sneaker Game Episode 1 – ‘Drip or Drown’

HipHopWired.com and Cassiuslife.com have joined forces for a monthly column, The Sneaker Game, and now a new video series inspired by the column.

Mixing men’s lifestyle and the essence of Hip-Hop, together we’ll delve into sneaker heads and the crazy collections they have, but more importantly the footprints they’ve left in the culture. We’re exploring the meaning behind the shoes, how they’ve inspired careers, imaginations and sometimes just fire outfits.

In the first episode above, we share a glimpse into our friendly internal competition right here in the iONE Digital offices. You’ll get a feel for the fashion of our coworkers and see whether Team Cassius or Team HipHopWired has the best kicks . Of course, you’ll have to be the judge of the drip yourself.

Don’t miss The Sneaker Game Episode 2 featuring a deep dive into the story of one man’s Jordan’s with a member of the iONE family.