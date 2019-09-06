Drake Attends ‘Top Boy’ Premiere, Talks His Executive Producer Role

It’s official, Drake’s influence in Hollywood can’t be denied. His goal to bring back Britain’s best kept secret is now a reality.

As spotted on Billboard the cast of Top Boy reunited on Wednesday, September 4. Hosted at the Hackney Picturehouse, the crew celebrated the premiere of their third season. The crime series originally launched in October 2011 and ran for a total of eight episodes. Although the show amassed a cult following and a story line for an extension was proposed it was suddenly shelved in 2014. Thankfully Drake, who was an avid fan, used his star power to get the drama back on Netflix and is now serves as executive producer. He discussed the show and more while on the red carpet.

“I think September 13th is a really big U.K. heritage moment that you should be proud of,” he explained. “You all made it happen, I just wanted it to happen. To the cast new and old, the crew, the writers, the production team, everybody that pulled this all together, I really do appreciate it. I just want to say thank you so much for allowing me be a part of it.”

The “Money In The Grave” rapper also detailed how he fell in love with the show. “I was watching it on YouTube,” Drake revealed. “I became really attached to the characters. There’s a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately cancelled.”

Top Boy premieres on Netflix on September 13. You can view the trailer below.

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com