Mustard ft. Future “Interstate 10,” Next Town Down ft. 6LACK “Easy” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.19

Mustard might’ve dropped the “DJ” from his name but that doesn’t change the fact that the Grammy Award winning continues to grind like a disc jockey looking for that big break.

Today the LA representative links up with Future in the visuals for “Interstate 10” where they hatch a plan to pull off a bank heist only to show their faces and catch more enough bodies to spend the next few lifetimes behind bars. Wasn’t even no Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches to be had, b.

On the R&B tip we have Next Town Down bringing back some 90’s-ish flavor with the style and melody in the 6LACK assisted clip to “Easy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Molly Brazy, Koshens The MC, and more.

MUSTARD FT. FUTURE – “INTERSTATE 10”

NEXT TOWN DOWN FT. 6LACK – “EASY”

MOLLY BRAZY – “WOOD”

LIL PETE FT. LIL YEE – “NO TIME”

COUSINS FT. CASHINOVA – “PROF”

KOSHENS THE MC – “MY PIH POH”

LOSLAUREN 718 – “MAD SICK”

O RACKS FT. JOSE GUAPO AND TRAE DA KIDD – “CITY TO CITY”